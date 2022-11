LONDON (AP) — England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a “significant” hamstring injury. The Chelsea defender was injured midweek in the team’s 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. The Premier League club says a scan revealed “a significant injury” that will prevent Chilwell from playing at the Qatar tournament which begins Nov. 20. England’s first group game is against Iran on Nov. 21.

