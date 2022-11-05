Duchene scores in SO to give Predators 4-3 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout and the Nashville Predators completed a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks. Jordan Gross got his first two NHL goals, Nino Neiderreiter had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Ekholm added two assists for the Predators. Juuse Saros stopped 43 shots through overtime. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, and Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored. Quinn Hughes had two assists. Thatcher Demko had 27 saves. Duchene, the Predators’ second shooter, found space between Demko and his post and put away the only goal of the tiebreaker. Bo Horvat then overskated the puck and didn’t get a shot off on the Canucks’ last attempt.

