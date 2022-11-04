Skip to Content
Two Techs on losing streaks meet with bowl chances fading

Georgia Tech heads to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg looking to end a two-game losing streak against Hokies while also extending its winning streak on Virginia Tech’s home field to four games. The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 since Brent Key replaced Geoff Collins as coach and needs to win three of its last four games to qualify for a bowl game. The Yellow Jackets remaining schedule includes road trips to No. 17 North Carolina and No. 1 Georgia. Virginia Tech has lost five straight and needs to win its last four games to qualify for a postseason berth.

