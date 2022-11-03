Mississippi Valley State beats Alabama A&M 30-20 for 1st win

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jalani Eason threw for a career-high three touchdowns, to three different receivers, and Mississippi Valley State beat Alabama A&M 30-20 for its first win of the season. MVSU held its first halftime lead of the season at 17-7. Eason’s second touchdown pass of the half went for 22 yards to Jacory Rankin. Orlando Fernandez made a 40-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter, his third of the game, to give MVSU a 30-14 lead. Micah White had a 56-yard touchdown grab for Alabama A&M.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.