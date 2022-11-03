MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Jimmer Fredette has already had quite a basketball life. His next target: France. Specifically, France in the summer of 2024. Fredette is trying to be part of USA Basketball’s 3×3 team for the Paris Olympics, and the sharpshooter’s first big step toward making that a reality comes this weekend when he’ll play for the Americans in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami. Fredette will be joined on the men’s side by Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis.

