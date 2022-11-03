Jets’ Wilson focused on improving, not his critics, doubters

The critics of Zach Wilson seem louder this week with the doubts about his ability at an all-time high. The word “bust” has been floated around by some fans and reporters when referring to the New York Jets quarterback, who’s coming off the worst game of his second NFL season. A four-game winning streak muted much of it until last Sunday, when Wilson’s three-interception performance in a 22-17 loss to New England raised eyebrows. Wilson says he doesn’t pay attention to any of that. He’s solely focused on continuing to improve and not making the type of mistakes he made last week.

