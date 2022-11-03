Japan defender Yuta Nakayama to miss World Cup with injury

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Japan defender Yuta Nakayama will miss the World Cup after being injured in an English Championship game one day after being named in the national squad. His club Huddersfield says Nakayama damaged an Achilles tendon playing against Sunderland on Wednesday. Huddersfield says the 25-year-old player needs surgery that will rule him out for the rest of the season. Japan is set to be the first World Cup squad to arrive in Qatar next week and starts its program against Germany on Nov. 23. Group E also includes Spain and Costa Rica.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.