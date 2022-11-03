In NIL era, business is good for college hoops returnees

Many men’s and women’s college basketball players are finding it’s been good business to return to college instead of chasing professional playing careers in the NIL era. College athletes have been permitted to make endorsement deals using their name, image and likeness by the NCAA since summer 2021. That means money coming in that used to be reserved until after leaving school to play professionally. It proved a factor in decisions by preseason men’s All-Americans like North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme in returning to school. It’s also a factor for women mulling early jumps to the WNBA.

