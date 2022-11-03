Ex-F1 champ Piquet in trouble for wishing da Silva’s death

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors have opened an investigation into three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet after he was filmed wishing for the death of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Da Silva narrowly won Sunday’s presidential election against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, whom the 70-year-old Piquet staunchly supports. The former F1 driver is one of thousands of protesters taking to the streets to claim they don’t accept the results, which were confirmed by Brazil’s top electoral authorities.

