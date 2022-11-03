Coastal Carolina beats App State 35-28, moves atop Sun Belt

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State 35-28 for first place in the Sun Belt Conference. McCall’s 8-yard TD pass to Jacob Jenkins made it 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, and on App State’s next play Tavyn Jackson intercepted a pass and returned it 54 yards to the 1. Reese White capped the drive with a TD run for a 21-point lead. Chase Brice’s 5-yard quarterback sneak with 3:01 left in the fourth cut App State’s deficit to seven points, but Coastal Carolina ran out the clock in eight plays to end it. Coastal Carolina won just its second game in eight series meetings. The winner of this matchup has gone on to win the East Division the last four years.

