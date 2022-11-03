Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña put on quite an all-around performance Thursday night in Game 5 of the World Series. He became the first rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series, added two key singles and made a critical leaping catch in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Having already won the AL Championship Series MVP award and a Gold Glove in the last two weeks, the emerging star from the Dominican Republic helped Houston move one win away from the ultimate prize — the World Series trophy. And just think, the Astros started the season with many of their fans wondering how in the world they would replace All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.

