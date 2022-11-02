Timo Werner off injured for Leipzig in Champions League

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany striker Timo Werner went off injured while playing for Leipzig against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. The incident came with three weeks left until Germany’s opening game at the World Cup. Werner reacted with pain after controlling the ball in the 17th minute and quickly gestured to his team that something was wrong before sitting down on the field. He was substituted in the 19th by Emil Forsberg and walked off along the touchline apparently unaided. The 26-year-old Werner rejoined Leipzig this season after an inconsistent two-year stint with Chelsea. Germany plays Japan on Nov. 23.

