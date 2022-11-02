Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are set to play Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night. Here’s the catch. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to play the Houston Texans at the same time. This is the seventh time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas and first since 2011. It’s never been easier to watch both games at once. The takeover of social media, streaming services and an explosion of second screens that made viewing multiple events a snap.

