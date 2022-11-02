Nola, Alvarado falter, Phillies bats silent in Game 4 loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola had another rough outing in Game 4 and lost for the first time in the World Series. He took a no-decision in a Game 1 start that the Phillies rallied to win. There was no rally for the Phillies in Game 4. There were no hits either. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to no-hit the Phillies in a 5-0 win. The Astros have led 5-0 three times in the World Series. They can take a 3-2 lead with ace Justin Verlander on the hill in Game 5.

