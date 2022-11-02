Endrick scores as Palmeiras wins 11th Brazilian soccer title

SAO PAULO (AP) — Palmeiras has won its 11th Brazilian league title and second in five seasons. The Sao Paulo-based team beat Fortaleza 4-0 at home to secure the trophy with three games in hand. Rony opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Dudu made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute. After the break, Rony netted his second in the 48th minute and Endrick completed the scoring from close range in the 64th minute. It was the 16-year-old Endrick’s first goal in front of home fans at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo.

