Copenhagen finally scores in 1-1 draw with Dortmund

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw and scored a goal to avoid an unwanted record of being only the fourth team in Champions League history to go scoreless in an entire group stage. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic rotated some of his key players out of the starting lineup and left Jude Bellingham as an unused substitute. The German team still took the lead in the 23rd minute when Thorgan Hazard controlled a cross at the far post and volleyed it in. Nineteen-year-old Hákon Arnar Haraldsson finally got Copenhagen on the scoreboard in the 41st with a powerful low shot.

