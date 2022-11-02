China tops Japan at sloppy men’s gymnastics championships

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The Chinese men’s gymnastics team has returned to its familiar spot atop the podium at the world championships. China rebounded from a sloppy performance in qualifying to easily win the gold in the men’s final. The Chinese’s score of 257.858 points was more than four points clear of rival Japan in second place at 253.395. Host Britain rallied over the final two rotations to claim bronze. Italy was fourth, followed by the United States. China, Japan and Britain automatically qualified for the 2024 Olympics by finishing in the top three.

