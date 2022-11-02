Carter-Vickers joins US injured list as World Cup approaches

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers missed Glasgow Celtic’s Champions League match at Real Madrid, the latest injury concern for the U.S. team ahead of the World Cup. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said Carter-Vickers was sore after playing 90 minutes during Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Premier League win at Livingston, which has an artificial turf surface. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man World Cup roster on Nov. 9. Forward Josh Sargent, midfielder Weston McKennie, goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Luca de la Torre, and defender Chris Richards also are hurt, and injured defender Miles Robinson will miss the tournament.

By The Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.