Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100. Doncic also had 11 assists while becoming the third NBA player to score 30 or more points in his team’s first seven games of the season, the first since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points for the Jazz, but his 3 from the left corner at the buzzer fell short.

