Steele rushes for 192 yards, Ball State beats Kent St. 27-20

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Carson Steele rushed for 192 yards and a score, John Paddock threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and Ball State beat Kent State 27-20. Tied at 20-all, Steele led a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending in Paddock’s 8-yard scoring pass to Tanner Koziol with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kent State got to its 48 before turning it over on downs and Ball State ran out the clock. Jayshon Jackson had a team-high 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown for Ball State. Steele, who went over the century mark for the seventh time this season, had a 37-yard run during the Cardinals go-ahead drive in the fourth. Marquez Cooper carried it 32 times for 168 yards and a touchdown for Kent State.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.