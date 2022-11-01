McCullers 1st to give up 5 home runs in World Series game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher to allow five home runs in a World Series game, serving up long balls to Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins in the first five innings of Game 3. The five home runs traveled a total of 1,950 feet. The previous record of four homers allowed in a World Series game was shared by the Chicago Cubs’ Charlie Root in 1932, Cincinnati’s Gene Thompson in 1939 and St. Louis’ Dick Hughes in 1967.

