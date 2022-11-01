Kraken score 3 goals in 3rd period for 1st win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 5-4. Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time. Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 40 shots for the win in his first start of the season. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Flames to reach 400 career points. Nazem Kadri, Nikita Zadorov and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss.

