US women’s coach names roster for 2 games against Germany

Alex Morgan has been included on the United States women’s roster for a pair of exhibition matches against Germany after missing the team’s recent games in Europe with a knee injury. Mallory Pugh and Taylor Kornieck were also named to the 24-player roster. They also missed the Americans’ losses earlier this month to England and Spain. Goalkeeper Adrianna France earned her first call-up since last year. Morgan needs two more appearances to become the 13th player to play in 200 games for the U.S. The Americans finish the year by facing Germany in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and again in Harrison, New Jersey.

