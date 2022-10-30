Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 2:03 PM

Johnson caps $35M year, leads team to season-ending LIV win

MGN/KYMA.com

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has finished his LIV Golf season with nearly $36 million in earnings and the team title. His putt on Sunday at Trump Doral clinched the team victory for his 4Aces squad. Joining Johnson on the winning team was Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez. They were a combined 7 under par. That was one shot better than the team of Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby and Marc Leishman. Johnson’s team split $16 million for the win.

Article Topic Follows: AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content