Werner scores hat trick for Leipzig in win in German Cup

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Timo Werner scored a first-half hat trick as Leipzig started its defense of the German Cup with an 8-0 rout of amateur team Teutonia Ottensen. The Germany striker also had a hand in the other goal before the break, scored by André Silva, as Leipzig went into halftime leading 4-0. Silva added a second before further strikes by Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo at Red Bull Arena. Hamburg-based Ottensen plays in Germany’s fourth tier.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.