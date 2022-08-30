Pratto 2 HRs lead Royals; La Russa out, Chisox 5th L in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto hit two home runs to highlight a career-high four-hit performance and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 9-7. Chicago has lost five in a row. White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game because of an unspecified medical issue. The team said the 77-year-old Hall of Famer was out on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday. Gavin Sheets homered twice and drove in five runs for the White Sox. Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor each homered and drove in three runs for the Royals. Pratto added a double and also had three RBIs.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.