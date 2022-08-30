McIlroy prepares to ‘stomach’ LIV Golf players at Wentworth
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — It sure doesn’t sound like Wentworth will be a place for PGA Tour players and LIV Golf players to visit over tea. There are 18 LIV players who have entered the BMW PGA Championship next week at European tour headquarters. Rory McIlroy says it’s going to be hard for him to stomach seeing some of the players who have left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed rival tour. Some of those players are longtime friends or Ryder Cup teammates. And for those who signed up for LIV to play less? The next three weeks will be taking them to Boston, London and Chicago.