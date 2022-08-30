Huskers’ Frost says he and new OC Mark Whipple on same page
By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says there’s no tension between him and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple following the season-opening loss to Northwestern. Frost is 15-30 over five seasons after losing 31-28 as a double-digit favorite. After the game, he said the Cornhuskers need to be more creative on offense and the coaching staff needs to work together better. Frost says he and Whipple are not at odds. Whipple will meet with reporters on Wednesday.