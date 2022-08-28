Thriston Lawrence wins European Masters at 1st playoff hole

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Thriston Lawrence has won the European Masters with a steady par on the first playoff hole at Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps. Runner-up Matt Wallace pushed a five-foot putt left of the hole to make bogey. They had carded 18-under totals of 262. The 25-year-old Lawrence earned his second title on the European tour this season and a prize of $332,000. His first was the tour-opening Joburg Open in his native South Africa last November. Lawrence carded a 1-under 69 and Wallace fired a bogey-free 66. They finished two shots ahead of Richard Mansell.

