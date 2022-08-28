Healthy Hamler another reliable target for Wilson, Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Broncos starting receiver KJ Hamler demonstrated he was recovered from surgeries to fix his ACL and hip by playing in the preseason finale. He was having such a good time being back on the field he didn’t want to leave. New Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett finally took him out after a three-catch, 18-yard performance in a 23-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It’s been nearly a year since Hamler suffered the knee injury. The Broncos took it easy with him in training camp. He will be another dependable target for Russell Wilson in the season opener at Seattle.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.