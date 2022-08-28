Dillon, Blaney nab last playoff spots at rain-soaked Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Dillon avoided a massive wreck in the rain to win at Daytona International Speedway and snag a playoff spot in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale. Dillon passed Austin Cindric for the lead with three laps to go after a 3 hour, 20 minute red flag for inclement weather. It was an aggressive move that capped a drama-filled race. Martin Truex Jr. was the biggest loser. Truex looked like he would secure the final postseason berth when the skies opened up, but he faded once the race restarted and allowed Ryan Blaney to make up ground in a wild points scramble.

