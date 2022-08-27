South Korean rookies An, Choi lead CP Women’s Open

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leaderboard Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. Choi matched second-round leader An at 16-under 197 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. An had a 68. In July in Michigan, An and Choi teamed to finish sixth in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. First-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa was a stroke back after a 67. addie Szeryk was the top Canadian, shooting a 69 to get to 9 under. Canadian star Brooke Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, was tied for 60th at 3 under after a 73.

