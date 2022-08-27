Nazem Kadri brings Stanley Cup to hometown mosque

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown mosque as part of his celebration with the iconic trophy. It was a day filled with pride and joy for the 31-year-old Kadri, who won the title with the Colorado Avalanche this past season. Hundreds of people, many in Kadri Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys and T-shirts, gathered shortly before noon at the London Muslim Mosque alongside Kadri’s family and loved ones. He was welcomed by a loud ovation. Kadri says the mosque is part of his roots.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.