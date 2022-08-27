Fofana scores beauty as Lens goes top of French league

PARIS (AP) — Captain Seko Fofana has scored a fine goal as Lens continues its strong start by beating Rennes 2-1 to move above Paris Saint-Germain and into first place in the French league. Although PSG can restore its two-point lead if if it beats Monaco at home on Sunday this was another impressive showing by coach Franck Haise’s unheralded Lens. Fofana opened the scoring in the 66th minute with a beautiful curling shot. Four minutes later Belgium striker Loïs Openda finished neatly. Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde set up a nervy finish when he struck early in injury time. Promoted Auxerre beat Strasbourg 1-0 at home in the other game.

