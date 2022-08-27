Canada, US post second wins at women’s ice hockey worlds

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Canada and the United States have paced each other with second wins at the women’s world ice hockey championship in Denmark. The only champions in the history of the women’s worlds are set to meet in the last group match on Tuesday, and are favored to play the final next weekend. In Herning, Canada beat Switzerland 4-1 after the United States overran Finland 6-1. Also, Sweden and Czechia improved their records to 2-0 in Frederikshavn. Sweden topped Germany 4-3 in overtime, and Czechia downed host Denmark 5-1.

