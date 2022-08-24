Deion Jones comes off PUP list for Falcons, ready to compete

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones came off the physically unable to perform list and was finally back at practice. Now he must carve out a role for himself on defense. Jones knows nothing is guaranteed, including a starting spot he’s had since Atlanta drafted him in the second round in 2016. But at least Jones is fully recovered from right shoulder surgery that sidelined him throughout the offseason and the early days of training camp. This is Jones’ second season under defensive coordinator Dean Pees, and Jones is learning all four positions in the 3-4 scheme in case Pees wants him to move to the outside.

