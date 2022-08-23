Thiem wins in Winston-Salem after top seed Dimitrov retires

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov was forced to retire because of dizziness. Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time. Thiem said “that’s not the way I want to win a match, especially against Grigor.” Thiem achieved a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings in March of 2020 and remained in the top five until suffering right wrist tear 14 months ago.

