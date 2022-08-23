Jaguars spend big in hopes of escaping AFC South cellar

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent big in free agency for the second straight year. Much of the money went toward a needed defensive rebuild. Owner Shad Khan committed more than $200 million — including $125 million guaranteed — the past two years to bring in six defensive starters who could help the Jags get stingier and escape the AFC South cellar for the first time since 2017. Linebacker Foye Oluokun, defensive end Foley Fatukasi and cornerback Darious Williams join cornerback Shaquill Griffin, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris in an overhauled unit that also features recent first-round picks Josh Allen, Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd.

By The Associated Press

