Steelers QB Pickett to get more snaps in 2nd preseason game

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Mike Tomlin wants to see what Kenny Pickett can do against better competition. After an impressive NFL debut in Pittsburgh’s preseason-opening win over Seattle last week that included throwing for the clinching touchdown in the final seconds, the rookie quarterback will see the field far earlier when the Steelers visit Jacksonville. Tomlin says he plans to have Pickett see action in the first half against the Jaguars, a decision the longtime Steelers head coach made to get a glimpse of how Pickett handles facing more experienced players.

