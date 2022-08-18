How a pair of Hollywood stars powered a Welsh soccer team
By SIAN WATSON
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, document their takeover of lower-league Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC in the new Netflix series, “Welcome to Wrexham.” Reynolds says he has fallen head-over-heels in love with the beautiful game — so much so that he schedules his life around Wrexham matches. Luckily, his wife, Blake Lively, shares his new interest — despite her initial worries about Reynold’s purchase. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star McElhenney sees “sports as storytelling,” and the pair wanted to put Wrexham on the world stage.