Valdez, Alvarez lead Astros to 3-2 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2. Chicago’s five-game winning streak ended. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series. The White Sox trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by two games. Valdez (12-4) gave up two runs and seven hits, struck out six and walked three. The left-hander is 4-0 in six starts since losing to Oakland on July 9. Alvarez drove in Jose Altuve with a sacrifice fly in the first. He singled and scored on Trey Mancini’s sac fly in the fourth.

