Tampa Bay brings back linebacker Carl Nassib for depth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, He returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019. Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville where they are practicing ahead of Saturday night’s exhibition against the Tennessee Titans. Bucs outside linebacker Cam Gill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury from the Bucs’ preseason opener. Nassib spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after playing 29 combined games with Tampa Bay during 2018 and 2019.

