Ronaldo gets police caution for incident at Everton match
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has received a police caution after footage was posted online of the Manchester United forward appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April. Merseyside Police said Wednesday that “the matter has now concluded.” The 37-year-old soccer great was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident. Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his “outburst” after the incident and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford.