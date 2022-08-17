Nairo Quintana gets Tour de France DQ for opioid use

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the 2022 edition for misuse of an opioid banned during races. The International Cycling Union said Quintana will lose the sixth-place finish he achieved last month but he is not banned from other races. The UCI said it was not a doping violation. Traces of synthetic painkiller tramadol were found in two dried blood spot samples taken from the Colombian rider during the Tour. Dizziness and drowsiness are common reported side effects of taking tramadol. Quintana is due to start Friday in the three-week Spanish Vuelta which he won in 2016.

