Lyon downs Chelsea on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Lyon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ines Benyahia converted the deciding penalty kick and Lyon advanced 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday night in the opening match of the Women’s International Champions Cup. Lyon will play the winner of the late match between the Portland Thorns and Monterrey in the championship Saturday. Sam Kerr scored on a chip over the head of goalkeeper Christiane Endler in the eighth minute to give Chelsea the lead. Lauren James added a goal in the 50th. Lyon scored two late goals to draw even. Former Thorns midfielder Linsey Horan scored in the 76th on a free kick and Signe Bruun added the equalizer in the 88th.

