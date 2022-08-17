Carroll laments lost chance for Lock, Seahawks due to COVID

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team had no indication quarterback Drew Lock had COVID-19 symptoms until the end of practice a day earlier. Carroll says he was disappointed that Lock wouldn’t get the chance to start Thursday’s preseason game against Chicago. Carroll says Lock reported no symptoms prior to the start of Tuesday’s practice but by the end of the session was feeling worn down. Carroll said this is the second time Lock has contracted COVID-19 after getting it last year while playing for Denver. Lock is in a competition with Geno Smith to be Seattle’s starting QB.

