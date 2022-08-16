US invites 29 players to women’s hoops World Cup camp

The U.S. women’s basketball team will have a lot of new faces when the Americans play in the FIBA World Cup next month in Australia. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is the lone college player among the 29 invited to the USA Basketball training camp that will begin in Las Vegas next month. Joining Boston are nine players from the Tokyo Olympics, including A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Players will report to training camp at the conclusion of their WNBA seasons. The playoffs are set to begin Wednesday and if the WNBA Finals goes five games it would end on Sept. 20 — right before the World Cup begins.

