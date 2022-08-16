Seattle QB Lock tests positive for COVID-19; out vs. Bears
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s preseason game against Chicago. The Seahawks issued a statement regarding Lock’s positive test about two hours following the end of a practice in which Lock was a full participant and led the No. 1 offense. Seattle coach Pete Carroll announced after practice that Lock would start Thursday’s game against the Bears after he served as the backup to Geno Smith in last weekend’s preseason game in Pittsburgh. Lock was acquired from Denver as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos and has been competing with Smith for the starting job with the Seahawks.