Rodgers’ reminder: Time to stop avoiding repeat mistakes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Both defenses were feeling good about themselves after the first of two days of joint practices between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints before the teams face off in an exhibition game Friday. The frequent mistakes by Green Bay’s offense had reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers offering a reminder that the Packers must avoid repeating those errors now that the regular season is drawing closer. Green Bay’s defense shut down a Saints offense that featured Andy Dalton and Ian Book at quarterback with Jameis Winston sidelined by a sprained foot.

