Pivetta throws 7 shutout innings, Red Sox beat Pirates 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings for his first win since June 24, and the Boston Red Sox scored four runs in the first inning on their way to a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates’ only hit off Pivetta came on Ben Gamel’s two-out single in the first inning on a soft liner to left-center. Pivetta struck out six and walked three while throwing 99 pitches and retiring his last nine batters. The first six Red Sox batters reached in the first inning against Mitch Keller (4-9).

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.